Did You Know Taha Shah Badussha played Siddharth Malhotra's brother in Baar Baar Dekho?

National Crush Taha Shah Badussha is one of the most loved names in Indian Cinema. Owing to his hard work, talent, and charismatic screen presence, the emerging star has cemented his place among the hearts of the audiences and stole the show with his performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed show ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’. But many did not know that Taha Shah Badussha was part of Siddharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Baar Baar Dekho’. The film released in 2016 completed 8 years of the release today. In the movie, Taha essayed the role of Tarun Bhalla, Siddharth Malhotra's brother.

Taha's performance in the film drew attention to his on-screen presence in youth-oriented films. His presence provided depth to the plot. He helped to shape the emotional tone of several sequences, notably those that explore different stages of life and relationships. His character aimed to offer realism and support to the narrative, stressing the importance of friendship, family, and shared life experiences, especially because the film's tale covers numerous timeframes and life events.



Taha's career has taken off since his performance in 'Baar Baar Dekho'. He's played a variety of roles in films and web series, establishing himself as an actor who is open to trying new genres and characters. Following 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', Taha Shah Badussha will be next seen in Ramesh Sippy's production house since he inked three major film deals with him.