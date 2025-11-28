Did you know two fan-favourite characters almost got killed in early seasons of Stranger Things?

Los Angeles [US], November 28 : Ever wondered which 'Stranger Things' characters almost didn't make it? As the hit Netflix sci-fi series heads into its final chapter after nearly a decade, it turns out that two fan-favourite characters were nearly killed off in earlier seasons, decisions that could have completely changed the emotional direction of the show.

According to The New York Post, in a previous interview with a media outlet, Matt Duffer shared that Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour, was almost written out permanently at the end of Season 3.

Matt explained that during internal discussions, Hopper was the character who came closest to dying for real. Before revealing the original plan, Matt added that they debated the emotional and narrative impact of such a decision and felt it would have changed the tone of the show completely.

"There was a version where [David Harbour's Jim Hopper] perished at the end of [Season] 3. It's been a while since we had those discussions, but I feel like he came the closest to dying," Matt had said earlier.

Season 3 of the popular series ended with everyone believing Hopper died in a massive explosion at the Russian lab hidden beneath the Starcourt Mall. However, the mid-credits scene hinted at his survival, and months later, Netflix confirmed that Hopper was indeed alive, imprisoned in Kamchatka, Russia. His emotional reunion with El, aka Eleven, in Season 4 became one of the most memorable moments of the show.

The Duffers also revealed that fan heartthrob Steve Harrington, played by Joe Keery, was nearly killed off in Season 1. Matt shared that the decision completely shifted after the team saw how Keery transformed the character. He said the original plan was to keep Steve unlikable, but they fell so much in love with Keery that they decided not to kill his character.

"That was close," he said. "We just fell in love with Joe Keery, but had we not liked Joe Keery, Steve would've been gone," said the Duffers, as per The New York Post.

Steve, who began as a popular high-school jerk, eventually became one of the show's most loved characters, later evolving into the protective "big brother figure" to the younger kids.

The show, however, is no stranger to killing off supporting characters, including Barb, Bob, Billy, and fan-favourite Eddie.

The highly awaited final season premiered its first four episodes on November 26. It will be released in three parts: Episodes 5, 6, and 7 arrive on December 25, and the final episode lands on December 31.

