Diddy allegedly paid to hide Cassie assault footage: Report

Washington [US], June 4 : In a stunning revelation at Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing sex-trafficking trial, a former hotel security guard testified Tuesday that the hip-hop mogul paid him USD 100,000 in cash to suppress surveillance footage that allegedly shows Combs violently attacking his former girlfriend, Cassie, in a hotel hallway.

The security guard, identified as Eddy Garcia, took the stand and described a harrowing series of events that began soon after the alleged assault in March 2016.

As per Deadline, Garcia claimed that Combs approached him, predicting the destruction of his career if the footage were ever to become public.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering charges, reportedly handed Garcia a brown paper bag stuffed with cash in a desperate attempt to buy what he hoped would be the only copy of the video.

Garcia recounted Combs' repeated comments about the disastrous consequences of the video's release, specifically stating that his "Puff Daddy" image would be ruined.

The security guard recalled, "He was talking really fast, a lot of stuttering," as Combs voiced his concerns over his career and reputation.

As per Deadline, the security footage, which allegedly captures Combs kicking, beating, and dragging Cassie in a hallway at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles, has become a key piece of evidence in the prosecution's case against the music mogul.

The footage reportedly shows an assault that fits with allegations from three women, including Cassie, who claim that Combs sexually and physically abused them over two decades.

Garcia testified that after the attack, Combs' chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, reached out to him multiple times.

During one conversation, Combs, sounding "very nervous," connected with Garcia, emphasising the catastrophic fallout that would follow if the assault video were released.

"One thing leads to another and if this got out it would ruin him," Garcia recalled Combs saying, as quoted by Deadline.

Two days after the incident, Garcia handed over a storage device containing the incriminating footage to Combs in exchange for USD 100,000.

Garcia recalled the exchange in vivid detail, mentioning how Combs personally fed the money through a money counter, placing the bills into a brown paper bag.

At the time, Garcia was making only USD 10.50 an hour as a hotel security guard and signed a confidentiality agreement that stipulated a USD 1 million penalty if he breached the deal.

Garcia admitted that he was too nervous to read the documents thoroughly and simply signed them to end the situation.

Following the exchange, Garcia received instructions not to make any conspicuous purchases, which he interpreted as a directive to avoid drawing attention.

Garcia used his share of the money to buy a used car, never depositing it into a bank account to avoid any paper trail.

Weeks later, Garcia said Combs reached out again, asking if anyone had inquired about the video.

"Happy Easter. Eddy, my angel. God is good. God put you in my way for a reason," Garcia quoted Combs as saying, according to Deadline.

When Garcia expressed interest in possible future work, Combs was receptive but never followed up on the matter.

The chilling details shared by Garcia came to light after CNN aired the footage last year, much to the public's shock.

This prompted further legal action, including testimony from another hotel guard who confirmed recording the footage on his phone to show his wife.

As the trial continues in Manhattan, prosecutors argue that Combs used his wealth and influence to cover up criminal behaviour and silence victims.

The case has garnered considerable attention, with allegations spanning multiple decades of abuse, which Combs has denied.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor