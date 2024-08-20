"Didn't care one way or another": Michael Keaton on 'Batgirl' being cancelled

Washington [US], August 20 : Actor Michael Keaton talked about the 'Batgirl' movie that got cancelled. In the film, he has to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne, reported Deadline.

"I didn't care one way or another," said Keaton, adding, "Big, fun, nice check."

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were directing the film 'Batgirl'. The actor felt bad about them.

"I like those boys. They're nice guys. I pull for them," he added. "I want them to succeed, and I think they felt very badly, and that made me feel bad. Me? I'm good."

Keaton first played the superhero in Tim Burton's 'Batman' in 1989 and reprised his role in 'The Flash' in 2023. The actor is today regarded as one of the greatest to have played the Caped Crusader, which Keaton attributes to Burton.

"He changed everything," he added. "I can't necessarily say this, but there's a strong possibility there is no Marvel Universe, there is no DC Universe, without Tim Burton. He was doubted and questioned."

Warner Bros. revealed in August 2022 that 'Batgirl' would not be moving ahead, and star Leslie Grace shared the news to her fans through an Instagram post.

"Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie 'Batgirl,' I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland. I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan - THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, "my own damn hero!" Batgirl for life!" Leslie Grace wrote, reported Deadline.

