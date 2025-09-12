Didn’t Expect... Vishal Jethwa on the Unexpected Response to His Film Homebound at TIFF

Rising Bollywood star Vishal Jethwa received overwhelming praise and admiration from audiences during an interactive session following the screening of Homebound at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The young actor, known for his nuanced performances, left a lasting impression not just with his acting but also with his humility and grace.

As the lights came up and applause filled the theater, Vishal greeted the audience with a heartfelt “Namaste” and “Assalamalaikum,” earning an emotional and warm response. Attendees lauded his integrity and genuine nature, noting how his respectful gestures reflected the values he brings to his craft.

Speaking modestly about the acclaim, Vishal shared, "Honestly, I’m a little taken aback by all this love and appreciation. I didn’t expect this reaction. I simply trusted Neeraj Ghaywan sir’s vision and followed his instructions every step of the way. Everything you’ve appreciated about my performance is really a reflection of the guidance I received on set. To be here at TIFF and feel this kind of warmth from an international audience is surreal and deeply humbling."

Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound has been creating buzz across the global festival circuit for its powerful storytelling and performances. Vishal Jethwa’s grounded approach and authenticity have once again reinforced his place as one of India’s most promising young actors.