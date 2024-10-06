"Didn't have a pulse": Al Pacino recalls near-death experience after contracting COVID in 2020

Washington [US], October 6 : Academy award winner Al Pacino recalled a near-death experience while he was suffering from COVID-19, reported People.

He talked about his upcoming memoir, Sonny Boy, where he discussed going through a tough phase of illness.

He revealed that he "didn't have a pulse" and he "experienced death". I might not have. I don't think I have. I know I made it."

"I don't think I died. Everybody thought I was dead. How could I be dead? If I was dead, I fainted," he added, "And when I opened my eyes, there were six paramedics in my living room. There was an ambulance outside the door and two of my doctors in those space suits [like] on Mars. I looked around and I thought, 'What happened to me?' "

"So I couldn't have died, because how did all those people gather together, the ambulance in front of my house?" shared Pacino.

The Godfather star claimed that when his "great assistant Michael Quinn" recognised something was awry, he promptly called the ambulance. "He got the people coming, because the nurse that was taking care of me said, 'I don't feel a pulse on this person,'" Pacino recalled.

The House of Gucci star later reflected on his serious attack with Covid and wondered, "It was gone. As Shakespeare in Hamlet says, 'No more. To be, or not to be.' And then he says, 'No more.' And it's no more. Well, it's not. I don't know, who knows?"

When asked if he has changed after going through so much during the pandemic, saying, "Not at all," reported People.

