“Didn’t Have a Strong Part for Her”: Actor Nandmuri Balakrishna Clarifies On Pragya Jaiswal’s Absence in Akhanda 2

The 2021 blockbuster Akhanda, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal, set massive expectations for its sequel. Ever since Akhanda 2 was announced, fans eagerly anticipated seeing the hit pairing of Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal together once again on screen. However, when news broke that Pragya would not be part of the sequel, netizens were left disappointed. Social media was flooded with reactions, with many demanding the return of Pragya’s character, Saranya Bachupally, whose emotional depth and chemistry with Balakrishna were central to the original film’s success. Amid this wave of curiosity and speculation, Nandamuri Balakrishna addressed the matter and put the rumours to rest. His explanation highlighted not only his respect for Pragya as an artiste but also his intention to do complete justice to her craft.

Balakrishna shared, “Pragya Jaiswal is incredibly talented, and she was fantastic in Part 1. We didn’t have a strong enough part for her in the sequel, and it wouldn’t have been fair to bring her back in a role that didn’t do justice to her performance in the first film.”As Saranya, Pragya delivered a performance marked by intensity, grace, and emotional nuance. Her chemistry with Balakrishna was widely praised and became one of the film’s strongest elements making her absence in the sequel all the more deeply felt by audiences.

On the professional front, Pragya has wrapped the shoot for Tyson Naidu, co-starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Neha Shetty. Directed by Saagar K. Chandra and produced by Ram and Gopi Achanta under the prestigious 14 Reels Plus Entertainment banner, the film has already begun generating strong anticipation. In addition, Pragya plays the leading lady in Soorya, alongside Sunny Deol. Directed by M. Padmakumar, the film reportedly features her in a pivotal, emotionally layered role—one that forms the very heart of the narrative, marked by strength, resilience, and rich dramatic undertones.

With such compelling projects on the horizon, Pragya Jaiswal’s absence in Akhanda 2 may have sparked discussions and upset her fans but her upcoming work promises to deliver performances worthy of the immense love she continues to receive from audiences.