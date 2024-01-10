Didn't need to practice sleeping on floor like Ben Kingsley in 'Gandhi': Pankaj Tripathi

New Delhi [India], January 10 : Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who will be seen essaying Atal Bihari Vajpayee onscreen in the upcoming 'Main Atal Hoon' said since he shared an upbringing similar to that of the late Prime Minister, he did not need to put in extra effort while filming the biopic.

Playing a historical character typically requires a great deal of preparation and often actors are seen to give up on several things to do justice to their characters.

Veteran actor Ben Kingsley is said to have gone on a vegetarian diet and practiced sleeping on the floor to get into character for his portrayal of Bapu in the 1982 film 'Gandhi.'

However, Tripathi said that due to the way he was brought up he did not find it difficult to slip into the character of the former Prime Minister in 'Main Atal Hoon'.

"Director Vinod Bhanushali was certain that he would not make the film unless I agreed to do it. My life journey was quite simple. My father was a priest and a farmer. His father was a teacher. We come from a family where everyone wore dhoti kurtas, so I felt at ease wearing one while filming. My upbringing and Atal ji's upbringing were somewhat similar. I don't need to practice sleeping on the floor as in our childhood days we used to sleep like that. Neither, did I need to practice cycling as I have done it for many years. I never needed to put extra effort to learn all these things."

Talking about how he prepared himself for the role, Tripathi said said, "I was scared, how will I do it? I don't know what will happen, how will it happen, I took seven-eight days to think. I also took my friends' suggestions...they thought that I was the correct person. Bhanushali (the producer Vinod Bhanushali) then said, 'If you don't do it then I will not make this film'. However, I was afraid of how much justice would I be able to do to the character of respected Atal ji. I didn't know how much I mimicked as I did not know imitation and mimicry, that was the challenge.

"He is a huge personality and it is not possible to bring the story of that personality in a two-hour story on cinema," the actor said.

'Main Atal Hoon' is helmed by director Ravi Jadhav. The film is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav.

The film is all set to hit theatres on January 19. It is backed by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali.

