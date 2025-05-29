"Different and special": JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha meets 'Korean Bihari' YouTuber Yechan C Lee in Seoul

Seoul [South Korea], May 29 : JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha shared his experience meeting YouTuber Yechan C Lee in Seoul, South Korea.

He is also popularly known as 'Korean Bihari' as he speaks in a Bihari accent and grew up in Patna.

Taking to X, Sanjay Kumar Jha shared the video of interacting with the YouTuber and wrote in the post, "This meeting was something different and special! It was a pleasure to meet YouTuber Yechan C. Lee aka Charlie in Seoul (South Korea), who is also known as 'Korean Bihari' for his typical Bihari style. Charlie came to Patna with his parents in his childhood and grew up here."

In the video, Jha opened up about the purpose of his visit and conveyed India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

A nine-member all-party delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and including BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, has been engaging in diplomatic efforts to combat terrorism in several countries, including Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore.

The delegation's mission is to showcase India's resolve against terrorism and garner international support for a united stand against this global threat. The Indian government's diplomatic outreach efforts aim to strengthen partnerships with countries in East and Southeast Asia, emphasising the need for a collective response to the threat of terrorism.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Indian armed forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding regarding the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.

