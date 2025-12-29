"Different arena, same roar": Abhishek Sharma joins AP Dhillon on stage at Jaipur concert

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 29 : AP Dhillon is currently on his much-awaited India tour, which is drawing big crowds across cities, and his Jaipur concert on Sunday turned into a special night for fans.

After his gig in Mumbai, Dhillon took his tour to Jaipur, where the crowd received a surprise when Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma joined the singer on stage. The crowd cheered loudly as the two shared the spotlight during the show.

Abhishek later took to his Instagram account to share a video from the concert. The video shows Dhillon getting Sharma on stage and is heard saying, "Punjabi munda aaya hai yaar itthe." He then asks the cricketer, "I hope you are enjoying the show."

Along with the video, he added a caption that read, "Different arena, same roar. Thank you, Jaipur."

Take a look:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DS0T4OCk2Wo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Earlier, AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert also saw surprise guests. Actor Sanjay Dutt made an unexpected appearance, exciting the entire crowd. Actress Tara Sutaria also joined AP Dhillon on stage, where the two performed their popular song "Thodi Si Daaru."

Before Mumbai and Jaipur, AP Dhillon performed in Delhi earlier this month. His high-energy show at the Indira Gandhi Arena had fans singing along to many of his hit songs. He performed tracks like 'Excuses', 'Insane', 'Summer High', 'With You', 'Desires', 'Hitmen', 'Afsos', 'STFU', 'Thodi Si Daaru', and 'Without Me'.

One of the highlights of the Delhi concert was when singer Babbu Maan joined AP Dhillon on stage. Fans cheered as the two artists performed together, making the night even more special.

AP Dhillon's 'One of One' India Tour is being co-produced and promoted by Team Innovation and BookMyShow Live.

