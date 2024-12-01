Dil-Luminati Tour 2024: Diljit Dosanjh visits Kolkata's Indian Coffee House, meditates at Dakshineswar Temple

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 1 : Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who performed to a packed audience in Kolkata on Saturday, took time out before his show to visit some of the city's iconic landmarks.

Diljit stopped by the famous Indian Coffee House ahead of his performance.

Taking to its official Instagram account on Saturday, Diljit's team shared a couple of pictures and videos from his visit. In the pictures, the singer was seen walking up the stairs of the historic venue, sitting by a window, and ordering a cup of hot milk coffee. In one picture, he thanked the server with a warm smile. A video also captured him enjoying his coffee while taking in the view of the bustling city from the window.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

Soon after Diljit dropped the post, fans couldn't help but chime in the comment section.

One fan wrote, "You really know how to reach people heart, not by visiting the so called pop places but such places like coffee house which every Bengali has an emotional attachment."

Another wrote, "The Historical "Coffee House"

"You deserve the best of everything and everywhere," wrote a third user.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

On Friday, Diljit also visited the Dakshineswar temple after landing in Kolkata. The singer offered prayers, meditated in the serene temple premises, and shared a video of his experience. The actor-singer also left fans in awe as he took a ride in the city's iconic yellow taxi and sat along the scenic banks of the Hooghly River during his sightseeing trip.

Earlier, Diljit performed an energetic concert in Pune on Sunday, November 24, where Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur was also seen enjoying the live show.

Nimrat took to Instagram to share her experience, calling it the "BESTESSSSSTTTTT" concert she had ever attended.

The post included a selfie of Nimrat winking and a couple of videos where she danced to Diljit's hit tracks, including 'Vibe', 'Kinni Kinni', 'Lemonade', 'Naina', 'Hass Hass', and the title track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. Nimrat also posed with security personnel at the event.

The Kolkata concert was part of Diljit's 'Dil-Luminati Tour 2024', which began its India leg in New Delhi in October. The tour will continue in other cities, including Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, Chandigarh on December 14, and Guwahati on December 29.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor