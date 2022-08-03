'Dil mein chupa ke pyar ka toofan...': Shakeel Badayuni and his stirring lyrics

Love - desired, fulfilled, sublimated, subverted, or thwarted - is the bedrock of Hindi film songs but scarcely anything can beat the expressively bold, yet, elegantly simple landmark song from "Mughal-e-Azam".

Especially when the radiant - and bewitchingly defiant - Anarkali, having already goaded the mighty monarch with her declaration of fearless love, goes on to ask: "Parda nahi jab koi Khuda se, bandon se parda karna kya?"

Surprisingly enough, the lines came from the unassuming, independent-minded Shakeel Badayuni, who was no dyed-in-the-wool radical revolutionary like most of his contemporaries

