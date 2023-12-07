"Dil se ekdum Desi": K-Pop singer Aoora to enter 'Bigg Boss 17' house as wild card contestant

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 : Popular K-pop singer Aoora is all set to enter Salman Khan's TV reality show Bigg Boss 17's house as a wild card contestant.

On Thursday, Colors TV shared a new promo of the upcoming episode which they captioned, "Jab hogi wild card entry of the the biggest K-Pop sensation, tab badal jaayegi ghar ke andar ki situation. Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10 PM & Sat-Sun 9:30 PM sirf."

In the video, only Aoora's partial face was revealed. He was seen singing the track 'Woh Kisna Hai'.

At the end of the clip, he was heard saying, "Janam se videsi, but dil se ekdum desi."

Aoora, one of the most renowned South Korean singers.

Park Min-jun aka Aoora recently won the hearts of the Indian audience with his K-pop version of late musician Bappi Lahiri's cult classic 'Jimmy Jimmy' (Disco Dancer; 1982).

He frequently shares his videos on Instagram grooving to Bollywood tracks.

Aoora recently shared video with singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh in which he recreated Sing''s new track 'Kalaastar'.

He also tweaked the hit song 'Tere Pyaar Mein' from Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' in his K-pop style.

