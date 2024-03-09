Diljit chills with residents of Kinnaur, practices pahadi jhumar dance steps

Mumbai, March 9 Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is all geared up for the release of two of his Hindi films 'Crew', and 'Amar Singh Chamkila', recently visited Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, and danced with the locals on the folk song.

The 'Patiala Peg' fame singer took to his Instagram account and shared a string of pictures and videos with the locals, who are wearing traditional Kinnauri topi.

Diljit is donning a black sweater and matching joggers. The look was rounded off with an orange pagri and black boots. The photos show him joining hands in gratitude in front of the people.

A video features the 'Gabru Nu' singer dancing with the locals on a mountainous road, and he is seen saying 'happy Mahashivratri' to everyone.

"I did a different dance form today.. pahadi jhumar. I don't know the lyrics.. but I did the dance," Diljit said.

The post is captioned: "LOVE", followed by a red heart emoji.

The fans took to the comment section and wrote: "Hope you loved the hospitality of Kinnauris".

One user said: "So you're enjoying one of the best cultures in India".

Another commented: "Bro its Kinnauri dance love you". A fan said: "Kinnouri vibes".

Meanwhile, Diljit will be seen as the titular character in the upcoming biopic 'Amar Singh Chamkila', directed by Imtiaz Ali.

The film charts the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila, often referred to as the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab'.

The movie also stars Parineeti Chopra and will be released on Netflix on April 12.

He will also be seen as Jai Singh Rathore in the heist comedy film 'Crew', starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor