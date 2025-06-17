Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty join Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan for 'Border 2' third schedule at NDA Pune

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 : The highly anticipated film 'Border 2' has entered its third schedule at Pune's prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA), with actors Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty joining the ensemble cast led by Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.

The film, directed by Anurag Singh and backed by a stellar production team, promises to be an epic continuation of the legacy established by the original 'Border' film.

Sunny Deol shared the exciting update on social media, posting a picture alongside Diljit, Varun, and Ahan.

The image also featured filmmakers Nidhi Dutta and Bhushan Kumar.

In his Instagram caption, Deol wrote, "When all 'Forces' come together! #BORDER2. Diljit Dosanjh & Ahan Shetty join Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan as the battalion kicks off the 3rd schedule at Pune's National Defence Academy!"

Sunny further added, "On-ground, they're joined by Producers Bhushan Kumar & Nidhi Dutta, Director Anurag Singh, Co-producers Shiv Chanana and Binoy Gandhi, as the film moves full throttle! Mark your calendars: Border 2 hits theaters on Jan 23, 2026!"

The upcoming sequel to the 1997 blockbuster 'Border' has a powerhouse production team, including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

Gulshan Kumar's T-Series presents the film in association with JP Dutta's JP Films.

'Border 2's production also garnered attention from the Uttarakhand Film Vikas Parishad.

On May 20, Banshidhar Tiwari, CEO of the Uttarakhand Film Vikas Parishad, visited the set in Dehradun's Halduwala location, where the film's shooting was underway.

During their interaction, Tiwari and Deol discussed the state's film policy, the diversity of locations, and the support being provided by the Uttarakhand government to foster the growth of the film industry.

Tiwari praised the positive environment the production team has found in the state, adding, "The kind of positive and comfortable environment the film unit is getting here makes the state a strong destination for film production."

'Border 2' will hit theatres on January 23, 2026. The sequel has already generated significant buzz, especially with its stellar cast, including Sunny Deol reprising his iconic role, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

