Diljit Dosanjh announces release date for 'Sardaar Ji 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 : Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh shared the first poster of his upcoming Punjabi film 'Sardaar Ji 3' on Sunday.

Along with the poster, he announced that the film will be released on June 27 next year.

Diljit posted a motion poster on Instagram with the caption that read, "SARDAAR JI 3 Releasing Worldwide 27th June 2025."

The poster shows a silhouette of Diljit, with a voice in the background correcting a man who calls him 'Sardaar.' Diljit tells him to say 'Sardaar Ji' instead.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C9quIxYvs4N/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The makers have not revealed more details about the film.

The first part of Sardaar Ji, directed by Rohit Jugraj, also starred Mandy Takhar and Neeru Bajwa and had a record opening in Punjabi cinema. The second part, Sardaar Ji 2, was also directed by Jugraj.

The second instalment of the Punjabi fantasy horror-comedy Sardaarji came out eight years ago, in 2016, while the first film was released in 2015.

Soon after Diljit dropped the poster fans chimed in the comment section.

One wrote, "Diljit is the ultimate Sardaarji."

Another commented, "EXCITEMENT LEVEL 100."

"Another nostalgia loading..," wrote a third fan.

Meanwhile, Diljit recently impressed fans with his performance in Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila' and the Punjabi comedy film 'Jatt and Juliet 3.' He also wowed audiences in the USA and Canada with his Dil-luminati Tour.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor