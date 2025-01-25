"Diljit Dosanjh comes with new passion and energy": 'Border 2' producer Nidhi Dutta on collaborating with 'GOAT' singer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 : The highly anticipated sequel of 'Border' stars new characters which will be played by singer Diljit Dosanjh, actor Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty. Producer Nidhi Dutta, the daughter of veteran director JP Dutta, opened up about the contribution of the young actors to the film.

During a conversation with ANI, Nidhi expressed her excitement about carrying forward her father's legacy by creating Border 2. She also talked about her experience working with the cast, especially Diljit, Varun and Sunny Deol.

"Varun and Diljit have come with the same passion and energy which maybe I adhere to. They are just big fans of the first film and they are so excited to be part of the franchise and contribute to telling the story of a real hero. They come with new passion and energy to make sure that the film is as good as the last one." said Nidhi Dutta.

During the interaction, Nidhi also reflected on the importance of having Sunny Deol in the film apart from the new faces. She called it a beautiful combination of everything.

" At the same time, we have Sunny Sir, who literally owned the first part and I am sure he will do it this time also with his performance. Unke bina border hai bhi nhi (Translation: We don't have any Border without him). It's a beautiful combination of everything."

As Suniel Shetty's son Ahan is also a part of the movie, Nidhi Dutta could not be more emotional thinking about how 'Border 2' has a legacy connected to the original movie.

"We have Ahan Shetty in this film. Again, for him, it is such an emotional thing as Suniel was part of Border and now he has a legacy to follow to fully justice with his role." said Nidhi Dutta.

Sharing a funny coincidence, Nidhi added, "You know Mana Shetty was pregnant with Ahan during the border and now he is playing the role in the film."

The sequel, which is reportedly set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, is slated to release in theatres worldwide on January 23, 2026.

The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and will be directed by Anurag Singh.

'Border', released in 1997, remains a significant film in Indian cinema, depicting the 1971 India-Pakistan war with a star-studded cast including Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna.

