Diljit Dosanjh dedicates his Guwahati concert to former PM Manmohan Singh

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 29 : Singer Diljit Dosanjh paid a moving tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during his concert in Guwahati on Sunday.

He also listed life lessons that can be learned from the life of Manmohan Singh, who left for his heavenly abode on died on Thursday at 92 in Delhi after a prolonged illness.

On Sunday evening, Diljit dropped a video from his Dil-Luminati gig on his Instagram account, saying that he has dedicated his Guwahati concert to the life of the late economist.

In the video, the 'Naina' hitmaker could be seen paying respect to Manmohan Singh. Talking about the simplicity of the former politician, Diljit said, " Agar main unki life ki journey ki taraf dekhu, toh unhone itna saada jeewan jia hai, agar unko kisi ne bura bhi bola, toh unhone kabhi ulta jawaab nhi diya. Halanki politics ke career me ye sabse mushkil kaam hai. (He led a very simple life. He never used to answer back or talk ill about anyone...Even though this is tough thing to do in politics.)

Diljit even urged the youth including himself to learn such etiquette from the life of Manmohan Singh.

Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy. He served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernising India's economy.

After his second term, Singh retired from public life, having led India through a period of unprecedented growth and international recognition. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections.

