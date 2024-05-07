Diljit Dosanjh Didn't Cut His Hair for 'Amar Singh Chamkila', Wore a Wig: Imtiaz Ali

Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra starrer movie 'Amar Singh Chamkila' is getting praise from all over the world. Songs from the movie have gone viral on social media and fans are making reels of them. The PuQnjabi singer and actor Diljit's style statement is his Turban (Pagadi). In every movie that he did before 'Amar Singh Chamkila' we have seen him wearing a turban, but in this movie, he was not wearing a turban. He was seen with short hair for the first time, which made some fans believe that he had a haircut. Imtiaz Ali revealed that he didn't cut his hair but wore a wig.

While having conversation with RadioNasha, director said that “I would not want to share his personal details, but yes, Diljit has worn a wig. That wig is like his turban only. He has not sacrificed a single hair for this film."

Actor Diljit had previously stated that he would not compromise on wearing his turban for any role, emphasizing its importance to him. He had also mentioned his stance on not accepting roles that would necessitate altering his appearance with a turban.

Speaking to CNN News 18, Imtiaz previously mentioned that Diljit's face turned red upon hearing the 'Naram Kaalja' song. Imtiaz further stated that Diljit exclaimed, "Baap re baap, inn logon ne kaise baatein boldi." "They sing extremely vulgar songs during celebrations. You must have heard such traditional songs in various cultures across our country, in small villages during weddings. These songs are very explicit. Therefore, I believe that objectifying men also occurs in these songs," Imtiaz added.