Diljit Dosanjh drops fun video from Universal Studios in Orlando

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 : Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently enjoying his time in Florida, shared a fun vlog from his visit to Universal Studios in Orlando.

The actor, on Tuesday, took to his Instagram account to share his experience at the theme park.

In the video, the actor can be seen indulging in some games and enjoying the lively atmosphere of the place.

The actor also flaunted a bright yellow car parked outside, but what grabbed everyone's attention was his humorous commentary. Diljit even hummed Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's trending song 'Bado Badi' in a funny way.

The video also showed Diljit talking about the roller coaster ride at Universal Studios, calling it 'dangerous.'

Diljit can be seen bidding goodbye to his team members, ready to ride the roller coaster. Before they go, Diljit helps a teammate wrap his turban tightly so he can enjoy the ride without worries. In Punjabi, Diljit quips, 'Paise de le takleef ch aun vala kamm aa' (It is like paying money to get troubled).

After the ride, Diljit takes a water break while his team returns, having enjoyed the roller coaster. Towards the end of the video, he promises his fans a part 2 soon.

Sharing the hilarious video, Diljit wrote a caption that read, "UNIVERSAL STUDIO ORLANDO PART - 1."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7Nx2S2M5xy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh is currently basking in the success of his latest film, 'Amar Singh Chamkila.'

Directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-starring Parineeti Chopra, the film has received positive reviews from audiences. It explores the life and struggles of Amar Singh Chamkila.

The movie also features Anjum Batra, Nisha Bano, Apinderdeep Singh, Rahul Mittra, Udaybir Sandhu, Sahiba Bali, Tushar Dutt, Robbie Johal, Pavneet Singh, and Anuraag Arora in significant roles.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' was released on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

