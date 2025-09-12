Diljit Dosanjh joins Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara Chapter 1', says "I have a personal connection"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 : Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has come on board for Rishab Shetty's much-awaited film, 'Kantara Chapter 1.'

Taking to his Instagram handle, Diljit shared a video, capturing his meeting with Shetty, further showing him engaging in the recording for the yet-to-be-announced track.

The video opens to show Diljit entering the room in a playful manner, further embracing Rishab Shetty with much warmth. As Shetty described himself as a "huge fan" of Diljit, the singer was seen expressing his own fanboy moment.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOgHRIujJ2z/

He later took part in the preparations, further wrapping it up with a successful recording inside the studio. The video featured pictures of Diljit recording the song and having conversations with Rishab Shetty.

At one point, the singer could be seen talking to someone over the phone as he received a compliment for bringing out a "Tandav" vibe with his powerful vocals.

In his caption, Diljit expressed his emotions attached to 'Kantara' and the song 'Varaha Roopam'.

"With Big Brother @rishabshettyofficial. Salute to This Guy Man.. Who made The Masterpiece "KANTARA"? I have a Personal Connection with this film, which I can't tell.. But I remember when I was watching in the theatres.. In The End when The song VARAHA ROOPAM Played I cried in so much ecstasy..Now KANTARA Chapter 1 is Coming on October 2nd. Can't wait to watch it in theatres," he wrote in the caption.

He also gave a shoutout to 'Kantara Chapter 1' music composer B Ajaneesh Loknath and wrote, "Sir Thank You So Much.. I Learnt a Lot From You Yesterday."

The shooting for the film has already wrapped, with the makers, Hombale Films, announcing the same on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMW5Rk4TIUp/

"#KantaraChapter1 has been a divine journey, deeply rooted in our culture, brought to life with unwavering dedication, relentless hard work, and incredible team spirit. Can't wait to see you all in theatres on October 2nd, as this legendary tale unfolds on big screens worldwide," they wrote in caption.

'Kantara Chapter 1' is set to hit theatres on October 2.

