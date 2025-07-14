Diljit Dosanjh Makes First Public Appearance in Mumbai Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh made his first public appearance on July 14 at Kalina Airport, after a huge row surrounding his latest movie Sardar Ji 3, which was banned in India. Diljit was seen smiling and waving at the paparazzi while leaving the airport. Outside the airport, the paparazzi were waiting for him and kept calling him “Paaji!” He did not pose for them but gave them a warm smile, folded his hands, and waved at them before getting in his car. The airport look of Diljit Dosanjh was quite casual. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a turban. What caught everyone’s attention was the legendary pop star, Michael Jackson’s portrait, which was printed on his t-shirt. Take a look at his outfit here:

Also Read: UK singer Rameet Sandhu speaks about challenges of adjusting rural lifestyle in Rannvijay Singha hosted show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon”

The reappearance of Sonali Singh, Diljit's manager, was another noteworthy finding. According to earlier reports, the pair parted ways, ending their ten-year association.

Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy:

The controversy revolving around the movie began after the filmmakers and cast faced backlash for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir as the female lead. The decision to cast a Pakistani actress faced a huge backlash from people due to the recent Pahalgam Terrorist Attacks. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation order against the lead actor of Sardaar Ji 3, Diljit Dosanjh. Initially, FWICE imposed a ban prohibiting him from working on any movies.

However, after the producer of Border 2, Bhushan Kumar, appealed to the federation, an exception was made for Border 2. Diljit Dosanjh was allowed to shoot for this film, but certain restrictions were imposed on him.

Apart from Border 2, the non-corporation applies to any new project he takes up. This is posing a challenge for future film commitments.

Border 2 will be released on January 23, 2026.