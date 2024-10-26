Diljit Dosanjh offers prayers at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara ahead of his concert in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 26 : Singer Diljit Dosanjh on Friday night visited Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and offered prayers to the almighty.

Several videos and images from his visit surfaced online.

In a video shared by Team Dosanjh on Instagram, Diljit was seen seeking blessings at the Gurudwara.

The video was posted with the caption, "Bangla Sahib (folded hands emoji)."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBjjc7ixzWb/?hl=en

Diljit is in India for the Indian leg of his famous Dil-Luminati Tour.

Earlier on Friday, the 'Kinni Kinni' hitmaker took to Instagram and dropped a video of him landing in India and meeting with desi fans.

Sharing pictures from the flight Diljit expressed his excitement for the concert which is scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

"Delhi Ka Mausam Kya Keh Raha Hai DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24," he captioned the post.

Diljit has been on tour for several weeks now, performing in the US and Europe. After completing his tour abroad, Diljit is now all set to begin the Indian leg of his tour.

After Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Diljit recently announced his casting in 'Border 2', which also features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.

The sequel will reportedly be set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, with filming expected to begin in November.

