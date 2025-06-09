Diljit Dosanjh on ‘Detective Sherdil’: Character quirks, attitude is something that I’ve tried differently

Mumbai, June 9 The makers of the upcoming thriller movie “Detective Sherdil” unveiled the trailer on Monday morning and its lead actor Diljit Dosanjh says the character quirks and attitude is something that he has tried differently for the film.

The murder mystery , which stars Diljit as a genius investigator, revolves around a flamboyant billionaire business tycoon, who is found gruesomely murdered in Budapest, what appears to be a hate crime, quickly spirals into something far more.

The trailer shows Detective Sherdil, an unorthodox, razor-sharp sleuth with a flair for solving the unsolvable along with Natasha, a poised and brilliant investigator dig deeper into the tangled web of family secrets, betrayals, and billion-dollar motives, the case becomes increasingly twisted and unpredictable.

The movie also stars Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Chunky Panday, Sumeet Vyas, Banita Sandhu and Kashmira Irani.

Diljit said: “Playing Detective Sherdil has been fun for me. The character quirks and this attitude is something that I have tried differently. Hope audiences enjoy this character and the film.”

Actress Diana Penty said that her character Natasha is one of the most grounded roles she has played.

“She’s sharp and lives by logic, structure, and precision. So, throwing her into the chaos of this case was so much fun to explore. What I loved about Detective Sherdil was the tone—clever, edgy, unpredictable. Working with Ravi Chhabriya was special—he’s clear, collaborative, and gives actors space to really own their characters.”

Actor Boman Irani, who plays the business tycoon Pankaj Bhatti, said that his character commands attention, even in absence.

“He’s built an empire, but it’s his inner turmoil and unspoken regrets that make him truly compelling. Detective Sherdil is a gripping story about control, power, and secrets—and that complexity is what drew me to it,” Boman added.

Created by AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment; presented by Maurya Entertainment Production, the film is helmed by Ravi Chhabriya.

Chhabriya said: “The trailer of Detective Sherdil is just the beginning, there’s a whole lot more madness waiting to unfold! It’s been a crazy ride, and having someone like Diljit Paaji on board was honestly a game-changer.”

He said he knew from day one, he needed a detective who could balance charm, wit, and a bit of swagger.

“And Diljit brought all of that and more. The way he got the character to life; and gave it a pulse, a whole new energy that made our vision feel more real…This is a film with twists, thrills, and a good dose of dark comedy. The trailer may have shown you a peek, but the real fun starts on June 20!”

Actor Chunky Panday shared: “Bodhi Mama is unlike anyone else in the Bhatti family—he’s detached from the chase for wealth, lives by his own rules, and yet plays a key role in the larger mystery. I had a great time playing him because there’s more to him than meets the eye.”

He revealed that “Detective Sherdil” is full of unexpected twists and humour, and the ensemble cast “made it a vibrant set to be on”.

He added: “Ravi Chhabriyabrought so much vision and detail to the storytelling—he allowed each character their moment.”

Actress Banita Sandhu said Shanti is a character that challenged her in new and unexpected ways.

“It was a role that demanded vulnerability and strength. She’s the youngest of the family yet still inhabits a profound strength. She’s deaf but she observes everything and is incredibly intelligent. Detective Sherdil is full of secrets, tension, and emotional undercurrents.”

The ZEE5 original, ‘Detective Sherdil’ will be released on June 20 on Zee5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor