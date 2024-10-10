Diljit Dosanjh pays emotional tribute to Ratan Tata during his Germany concert

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : Singer Diljit Dosanjh paused his Germany concert mid-way to pay an emotional tribute to veteran Industrialist Ratan Tata.

The businessman-philanthropist and Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday night at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

A video of Diljit talking about the industrialist during his concert went viral on social media.

Taking to Instagram story, Diljit re-shared the post of his fan page, teamdiljit and wrote, "RIP Ratan Tata."

In the viral video, Diljit addressed the crowd in Punjabi.

He was heard saying, "You all know Ratan Tata. He passed away and this is my small tribute to him. I felt necessary to take his name today because all his life, he worked hard. Whatever I have heard and read of him, I never seen him speak anything wrong about anyone."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

The actor-singer added, "He has always worked hard in his life, did good work and helped people. This is life, this is how one should be. If there is one thing we can learn from his life, it is that we should work hard, think positive, be helpful and live life to its fullest."

Diljit has been on tour for several weeks now, performing in the US and Europe. After completing his tour abroad, Diljit is set to begin the Indian leg of his tour this October.

The tour will kick off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 26. Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

The mortal remains of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata will be available for the public on Thursday at 10:30 am at the NCPA Lawns at Nariman Point in Mumbai to pay their last respects.

As per a statement from Tata Trust, the mortal remains will be taken on its final journey at 4 pm.

"We will request the members of the public to enter NCPA Lawns from Gate 3 and the exit will be at Gate 2. There will be no parking available at the premises. At 4 pm, the mortal remains will embark on its final journey to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium, Dr E Moses Road, Worli for the final rites," the statement said.

Preparations are underway at NCPA; Nariman Point as mortal remains of Ratan Tata are to be brought here for the public to pay their last respects before the last rites

Marine Drive road is closed beyond the Oberoi hotel as the Police have cordoned off the road leading to NCPA Lawns.

Among India's most respected and loved industrialists, he took Tata Group to new heights and touched the fabric of the nation through his contributions across different areas including philanthropy.

Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor