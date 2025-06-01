Diljit Dosanjh promises ‘Sardaarji 3’ is ‘romantic, comic and terrifyingly fun’

Mumbai, June 1 Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh’s third installment of the “Sardaarji” franchise has been locked for June 27 release and the actor-singer promises it’s going to be full of “love, laughter and goosebumps.”

Diljit took to Instagram, where he shared the motion poster of “Sardaarji 3”. In the motion poster, the actor-singer is seen standing in the middle flaunting a smile as he is surrounded by women with their faces covered with a “ghoonghat”.

For the caption, he wrote: “Jidey Ton Bhoot Thar Thar Kamban 👻 Te Chudelan Kissian Mangan JAGGI JI on the way 27th JUNE 2025 TEASER COMING SOON

Love. Laughter. Goosebumps. This time, SardaarJi is back with triple the madness!

Romantic, comic, and terrifyingly fun –#SardaarJi3 releases worldwide on 27th June!

Ready for the wildest ride of the year?”

“Sardaarji” was first released in 2015. The Punjabi fantasy horror film and comedy film directed by Rohit Jugraj, and starring Diljit Dosanjh, Mandy Takhar and Neeru Bajwa in lead roles. Sardaar Ji is one of the first fantasy films to be made in Punjabi cinema.

The second installment released in 2016, in which Diljit had a triple role alongside Monica Gill, and Sonam Bajwa. It was directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan. It is a standalone sequel to the 2015 film Sardaar Ji.

Talking about the third part, the film is directed by Amar Hundal. It stars Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru, and Manav Vij.

Besides this, Diljit recently hogged all limelight after he made his debut at the Met Gala 2025. He proudly showcased his Punjabi heritage by wearing an ivory and gold sherwani designed by Prabal Gurung, paired with a traditional tehmat (draped trousers) and layered details.

Crowning his outfit was a turban adorned with feathers and sparkling jewels. Around his neck, he wore a multi-layered diamond necklace from Golecha’s Jewels, inspired by the famous Patiala necklace of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh by Cartier.

On the movie front, he has the second installment of “Border” starring alongside names such as Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

