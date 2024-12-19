Diljit Dosanjh says ‘Alvida Kashmir’ in his trademark style

Mumbai, Dec 19 Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh recently bid an emotional farewell to Kashmir in his own signature way.

The singer, who is currently on an exciting journey across India for his “Dil-Luminati Tour," shared a series of photos as he said goodbye to Kashmir. Taking to his Instagram, the ‘Honsla Rakh’ actor posted the pictures with the caption, “Alvida Kashmir, tonight Mumbai Dil-Luminati Tour Year 24.”

In the first image, the ‘Udta Punjab’ star can be seen striking a pose with a young girl. Diljit is sitting with his hands folded as he poses for the camera. In the following posts, the actor-singer is seen visiting a Gurudwara, interacting with locals, and enjoying Kashmiri kahwa.

Soon after Dosanjh shared the post, fans flocked to the comments section to shower love on him. One fan wrote, “Ek hi dil hai.. kitni baat jeetoge phir aana Kashmir.” Another commented, “This abundance is all everyone yearns for. Love you, Dil.”

Earlier, the singer posted a heartwarming video of himself enjoying a peaceful shikara ride on the iconic Dal Lake, with snow-covered mountains surrounding him. A vendor approached his boat, offering a tray of steaming kahwa, the traditional Kashmiri tea. What followed was a charming interaction between Diljit, the vendor, and his companions on the shikara.

The post was captioned, “Dal Lake Star Mustaq Bhai Ka Kehwa & Adnan Bhai Ka Rabab.”

Meanwhile, after an exciting tour across 10 cities in India, Diljit Dosanjh’s “Dil-Luminati tour” is ready to make its much-anticipated stop in the 'City of Dreams.' The Punjabi superstar will perform in Mumbai on Thursday, December 19, at the Mahalaxmi Race Course.

Mumbai was originally not part of the tour's planned cities, but due to overwhelming demand, a show was later added. Additionally, two more shows were included—one in Jaipur and another in Delhi.

As part of his “Dil-Luminati Tour”, Diljit has already performed in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. He has now returned to India for a 12-city tour, covering Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Guwahati.

