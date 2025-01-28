Diljit Dosanjh set goals for nature love with his ‘Jungle mein mangal’

Mumbai, Jan 28 Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is spending his time in serenity. The actor-singer, whose Dil-Luminati Tour has been a massive rage across the globe, is enjoying some downtime after the overwhelming response to his live shows.

On Tuesday, Diljit took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared videos from his escapade into nature. He wrote on one of the videos, “Jungle mein mangal”.

Earlier, the actor-singer had shared the first look from his upcoming movie ‘Punjab '95’. He took to his Instagram, and shared an array of pictures in which he can be seen in his character from the film.

He wrote in the caption, “I Challenge the Darkness. Punjab 95”.

The film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. He was the director of a bank in the city of Amritsar in Punjab during the militancy period in Punjab. Following Operation Blue Star, the assassination of Indira Gandhi, and the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots, the police were empowered to detain suspects for any reason, ostensibly as suspected terrorists.

The police were accused of killing unarmed suspects in staged shootouts and burning thousands of dead bodies to cover up the murders. Khalra was investigating four major cases at one time and continued to collect evidence and witnesses.

The Central Board of Film Certification in India had proposed 120 cuts in the film to the makers. There was no certainty over the exhibition of the film given its sensitive subject matter. However, following Diljit’s meteoric rise and global attention, it seems that the film will be finally able to see the light of day.

Meanwhile, Diljit also recently met the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in the national capital. The two spoke about various subjects, and Dilit even sang for the PM.

