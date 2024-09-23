Diljit Dosanjh shares glimpse from Dil-Luminati Concert in Birmingham

Birmingham [UK], September 23 : Singer Diljit Dosanjh added his musical magic to Birmingham and delighted netizens with stunning pictures from the concert.

On Monday, Diljit took to Instagram and wrote, "BIRMINGHAM Next Glasgow DIL-Luminati Tour Year 24."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DAQkP_VIF5r/?img_index=13

From interacting with fans in the concert to singing with Ed Sheeran to making the moment memorable, the pictures say it all.

Diljit dropped a reel where he can be seen interacting with fans.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DAQy7uuvu_O/

Earlier, music sensation Ed Sheeran and Diljit shared a lively reel on Instagram, capturing the moment when Diljit, dressed in an all-white ensemble, excitedly announced Ed's arrival with the exuberant shout, "Ed Sheeran aa gaya oye!"

He made a surprise appearance during Diljit Dosanjh's ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour in Birmingham.

This visit comes just six months after Diljit invited Ed to perform in Punjabi at his Mumbai concert, marking a memorable exchange between the two musical icons.

In a remarkable collaboration, Diljit joined Ed for a mashup of 'The Shape of You' and his own track 'Naina,' from the recently released Bollywood heist comedy 'Crew'.

The duo's chemistry was palpable as they sang together and concluded their performance with a warm embrace, leaving fans buzzing on social media.

Diljit is set to commence the Indian leg of his tour from this October.

The tour will kick off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26 this year.

Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Diljit announced the dates for the Indian leg of the 'Dil-Luminati' Tour.

Diljit, in a note shared by the team of Saregama, said he is excited to bring his tour to India.

"Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I've felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there's something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We're going to make history togetherI can promise you a night you'll never forget!"

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Diljit recently announced his casting in 'Border 2', which also features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.

The sequel will reportedly be set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, with filming expected to begin in November.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor