Diljit Dosanjh Speaks Out on Black Ticket Sales During 'Dil-luminati' Tour, Says... (Watch Video)

Diljit Dosanjh is a celebrated Punjabi singer in the Indian music industry, currently making headlines with his 'Dil-luminati tour.' The tour began in Delhi and has taken him to various cities, including Jaipur, Kolkata, and Lucknow, with his latest stop in Indore. His recent concert was electrifying, featuring many of his hit songs. It's common for tickets to major concerts to be sold on the black market, and Diljit's concert tickets are no exception. A recent viral video shows him addressing the issue of black ticket sales.

In a viral video that has been shared by Diljit Dosanjh himself on his social media, he is talking about the issue of concert tickets being sold in black and questions how it is his mistake. He adds that a ticket purchased at Rs 10 is being sold at Rs 100, then how can an artist be accountable? In Hindi, he said, "Bhot der se desh mein mere khilaf chal raha hai ki Diljit ki ticket black ho rahi hai, isme mera kasoor thodi hai ki tickets black ho rahi hai. Agar aap 10 ki ticket lo aur 100 mein becho, toh usme mera kya kasoor hai?" Further, he recited a poem by Rahat Indori, adding that the media can put the blame on him as much as they want, but he is not scared of defamation. Diljit also said that tickets being sold in black have existed since the beginning of cinema in India. His statement has gone viral.

Before Indore, Diljit Dosanjh performed in Bangalore. Deepika Padukone made a surprise visit and joined Diljit on stage. It was her first public appearance after welcoming her daughter Dua into this world. Deepika missed many major events as she took time to be with her daughter. The video of her from Diljit Dosanjh's concert thus came as a treat for all her fans.