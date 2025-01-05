Diljit Dosanjh spreads monochrome magic with new pictures

Mumbai, Jan 5 Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh has dropped several monochrome pictures posing alongside his chartered flight.

Diljit took to his Instagram, where he posted a gamut of pictures in black and white. In the images, the actor-singer looks dapper in a black overcoat paired with black pants, a tie and a crisp white shirt.

The “Lover” hitmaker is seen striking a pose next to the chartered flight and captioned it: “Mai Karda FLY Ferda.”

Recently, Diljit met PM Modi and the iconic leader lauded the contributions of Sikhs, Sahibzaades during the interaction.

During the conversation, the Prime Minister touched upon the Sikh community’s contributions and paid tributes to the sacrifices of the sons of Guru Gobind Singh who left a lasting mark on Sikh history in their short but extraordinary lives.

The conversation also touched upon the Sikh community’s contributions to India and PM Modi paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Sahibzaades and shared his experiences in Punjab, stating, “I have seen how people sleep on the floor after a mother’s demise. I celebrate Veer Baal Diwas and want every child in this country to understand what strength and faith truly mean.”

PM Modi also recounted his efforts to restore a Gurdwara in Kutch, Gujarat, where Guru Nanak Dev once stayed. He explained how the structure, destroyed in the 2001 earthquake, was rebuilt under his supervision before he became Gujarat’s Chief Minister.

In the conversation, Diljit also said that India can have a bigger festival than Coachella courtesy the country’s rich culture.

“Sir, I feel that they have made Coachella or any other festival that take place (big). We can make it much bigger. People travel from all over the world for such festivals."

"We have such a rich culture. If we are eating food in a dhaba, and someone is singing in Rajasthani, it is such a melodious song, that I say, ‘I should stop singing’. He is singing such a good song. And I sing professionally, this person is not even singing professionally. And he is singing better than me. He has so much art in him."

"If such a development happens here, people from all over the world can come.”

