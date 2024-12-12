Diljit Dosanjh teases collab with SRK in upcoming single 'Don'

New Delhi [India], December 12 : Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has set the stage for a major surprise for his fans with the announcement of his upcoming single, 'Don'.

The track, which promises to be a game-changer, features none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose voiceover has already created a stir among fans.

Taking to Instagram, Diljit shared an intriguing teaser for the song, accompanied by a special voiceover from SRK.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan delivers one of his most memorable dialogues, "Purani kahawat hai ki sabse upper jana hai toh bahut sari mehnat chahiye, lekin agar sabse upper tikna hai, toh maa ki dua chahiye."

This dialogue was followed by an iconic reminder of SRK's legendary film 'Don', as he says, "Tumhara mujh tak pahuchna mushkil hi nahin mamumkin hai, kyuki dhool kitni bhi unchi kyun na chali jaye, asmaan ko ganda nahi kar sakti."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDd4gUbRaug/

Alongside the teaser, Diljit captioned the post with a message that further teased the excitement surrounding the collaboration, writing, "Agar Sab Se Uper Tikna Hai Toh Maa Ki Duaa Chahiye ONE & ONLY KING @iamsrk Surprise Anytime Year 24."

This teaser comes on the heels of Diljit's recent performances in Pune and Kolkata, where the singer captured the hearts of his audience with his energetic performances.

While his concert in Kolkata was a major hit, it was his heartfelt speech referencing the city's deep connection to cricket and Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) that stole the show.

Diljit's words resonated deeply with the crowd, and the singer's tribute to the Bollywood star did not go unnoticed.

Shah Rukh Khan himself took to Twitter to acknowledge Diljit's speech, praising the artist for his kind words and showing mutual admiration for the singer.

https://x.com/iamsrk/status/1863126823401312542?

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour has been a massive success across India, with the artist delivering high-energy performances in several cities.

The tour kicked off with electrifying shows in New Delhi, followed by a series of performances in Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. Fans in Bengaluru and Indore also had the opportunity to witness Diljit's incredible stage presence.

Diljit is now set to perform in Chandigarh and Guwahati for the concluding concerts of the Dil-Luminati tour.

