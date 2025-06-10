Diljit Dosanjh to investigate tricky murder case in 'Detective Sherdil', movie to stream from this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 : Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh is set to play the role of a genius investigator in the film 'Detective Sherdil'. The makers of the movie have released its trailer on Tuesday.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Chunky Panday, Sumeet Vyas, Banita Sandhu, Kashmira Irani, and others.

As per the trailer, global icon Dosanjh has been tasked to solve a murder case involving a billionaire business tycoon and his family.

According to the press note shared by the makers of Detective Sherdil, the plot of the film revolves around a flamboyant billionaire business tycoon (played by Boman Irani) who was found gruesomely murdered in Budapest.

The trailer then introduces Diljit Dosanjh as Detective Sherdil, an unorthodox investigator who has a knack for solving murder cases.

By his side is Natasha (Diana Penty), a poised and brilliant investigator with a mind as sharp as her presence is striking.

As the two dig deeper into the tangled web of family secrets, betrayals, and billion-dollar motives, the case becomes increasingly twisted and unpredictable, as shown in the trailer.

As the investigation continues, a gripping game of deceit unfolds where every suspect harbours a secret that changes the narrative of the story.

It is directed and edited by Ravi Chhabriya.

The OTT platform Zee5 shared the trailer on their Instagram handle. They wrote, "A murder with many suspects. And a sher with the chaabi to everyone's dil. Are you ready?"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKtdYQdKunj/

On collaborating with Diljit Dosanjh, Ravi Chhabriya said, "From day one, I knew we needed a detective who could balance charm, wit, and a bit of swaggerand Diljit brought all of that and more. The way he got the character to life; and gave it a pulse, a whole new energy that made our vision feel more real," as quoted in a press note shared by the makers of Detective Sherdil.

On playing the character of Detective Sherdil, Dosanjh said, "Playing Detective Sherdil has been fun for me. The character quirks and this attitude is something that I have tried differently. Hope audiences enjoy this character and the film."

The film is set to premiere on Zee5 on June 20, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor