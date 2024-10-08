Diljit Dosanjh's London Concert: Singer's Heartfelt Tribute to 'Badhaai Ho' Actor Gajraj Rao Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Diljit Dosanjh is currently on tour, holding concerts at different cities. His London concert has become a talk of town as, many of known faces are seen attending concert. Recently Pakistani actor Hania Aamir also attended the show. Several videos and pictures of their moment on stage were shared on social media platforms, and now a sweet, heart touching video of Diljit and Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao has gone viral on social media.

In video it is seen that after seeing Gajraj Rao, Diljit goes in audience and bows down out of respect. In response to which Gajraj kisses his hands and do namaste. This moment has stolen audience heart and had awe moment.

About Diljit Dosanjh Dil-Luminati Tour 2024

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour is making waves in London with performances at the iconic O2 Arena. Following two successful shows, the final concert is set for October 18, 2024. This tour is part of a larger series that has garnered significant attention after record-breaking performances in North America.

During his recent shows, Diljit performed alongside popular rapper Badshah, delighting fans with their hit song "Naina" from the movie Crew. Pakistani actor Hania Aamir also graced one concert, where Diljit invited her on stage and dedicated "Lover" to her, calling her a 'superstar.'

After the London finale, the tour continues in India, kicking off on October 26 at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with additional stops in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata. The Dil-Luminati Tour signifies a major milestone for Diljit Dosanjh, highlighting his growing influence in the global music scene, particularly in Punjabi music, and celebrating cultural pride and musical excellence.