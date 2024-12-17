Diljit Dosanjh’s peaceful moment on Dal Lake: Relishing Kahwa and Kashmir’s beauty

Mumbai, Dec 17 Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently took a break from his busy schedule to soak in the pristine beauty of Kashmir. The Punjabi superstar was seen sipping traditional Kashmiri Kahwa while enjoying a shikara ride on Dal Lake.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dosanjh shared a serene video capturing his peaceful shikara ride on the tranquil waters of Kashmir. In the clip, the singer can be seen lounging on the wooden boat, wrapped in a cozy blanket, as he immerses himself in the calming melodies of live music. Alongside the clip, the actor wrote in the caption, “Dal Lake Star Mustaq Bhai Ka Kehwa & Adnan bhai ka Rabab.”

In the video, a local tea vendor approaches the actor during his boat ride, offering a warm cup of tea. Diljit graciously accepts the tea and savours it while soaking in the breathtaking scenery around him. The duo was seen casually chatting as they glided across the water on the shikara. During their conversation, the tea vendor curiously asked Diljit about his hometown.

With his signature humour, the ‘Honsla Rakh’ actor replied, “Main sir kahi nahi rehta, main bas aise ghoomta rehta hoon.”

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh has been making headlines with his India tour “Dil-Luminati,” which is set to conclude in Guwahati on December 29. The 10-city tour included stops in various cities such as Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, and Kolkata, among others.

At his recent concert in Chandigarh, Dosanjh made a surprising announcement, stating that he would refrain from performing in India until the government improves the country’s concert infrastructure.

The ‘Udta Punjab’ singer stated, “I want to tell the designated authorities that India does not have the infrastructure for live shows. This is a big revenue generating space. It also gives livelihood to many. Please focus on this space as well.”

