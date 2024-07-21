Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sardaarji 3’ set to debut in theatres on June 27, next year

Mumbai, July 21 Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who has been on a dream run professionally, has another project lined up for release.

The actor-singer’s upcoming film, ‘Sardaarji 3’, has now booked its release date.

The film is set to debut in theatres on June 27, 2025.

On Sunday, Diljit shared the film’s poster on Instagram, featuring a monochromatic and blurred image of him with his back to the camera, along with a dialogue exchange in voice-over.

In the caption, Diljit wrote: “ ‘Sardaarji 3’ Releasing Worldwide June 27, 2025 @whitehillstudios @manmordsidhu @gunbir_whitehill @sonalisingh.”

So far, 2024 has been a remarkable year for Diljit.

The Punjabi superstar was earlier seen in the biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. The film, which was released on Netflix, garnered great response from all quarters and was noted for its narrative style and a hit soundtrack by Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer A. R. Rahman.

Diljit also made a cameo appearance in the female-led film ‘Crew', which starred Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon and was well-received upon its theatrical release.

Additionally, Diljit performed with English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran during his visit to India, making Sheeran sing in Punjabi while performing on stage at Mahalakshmi Race Course during Ed Sheeran’s +-=÷x 2024 India Tour.

However, Diljit has recently faced controversy over allegations of non-payment to dancers during his Diljit Dosanjh - DIL-LUMINATI TOUR in Canada.

Some dancers claimed they were not paid for their work, while others were satisfied and honoured to have performed with Diljit.

Diljit’s manager stated that the dancers who raised the allegations had not contacted them regarding the payment dispute.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor