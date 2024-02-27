Diljit Dosnajh, Parineeti Chopra's 'Amar Singh Chamkila' first track 'Ishq Mitaye' to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 : Makers of the upcoming film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra are all set to unveil the first track of the film.

Titled 'Ishq Mitaye' the song will be out on February 29.

Taking to Instagram, Saregama India shared the poster of the film's first track that they captioned, "Sabse alag andaaz aur kaafi rangeen mijaaz lekar aa raha hai #AmarSinghChamkila #IshqMitaye 29th Feb on Saregama Music YouTube Channel."

Recently, the makers of the film announced the film's official release date.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

The highest-selling artist of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live-stage performers that Punjab has ever produced.

Earlier, talking about the film, director Imtiaz Ali said, "Making 'Amar Singh Chamkila' about the life of the iconic music star of the masses has been a unique journey for me. I could not have asked for better actors than the immensely talented Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra to play in this film, especially since it involves some live singing. The film follows the crazed popularity of Chamkila's daring songs, which society could neither ignore nor swallow. Having Netflix as a partner, I am humbled to take our story to millions of viewers not only in India but around the globe."

Diljit Dosanjh said, "Playing Amar Singh Chamkila has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life, and I am thrilled to be returning to Netflix with yet another exciting story. It has been a pleasure to work with Parineeti and the entire team that has worked extremely hard to bring this beautiful story to life. To be able to sing to Rahman sir's exemplary music was a meditative experience and I hope I have been able to do justice to his vision. Thank you, Imtiaz Bhajee, for believing in me for this role."

Parineeti said, "It is a privilege to play Amarjot, Chamkila's singing partner and wife, in this incredible film and I am truly grateful to Imtiaz sir for this opportunity. Sharing the screen with Diljit has been an immensely enriching experience. For me, singing is a passion and to collaborate with the legendary AR Rahman has been a long-awaited dream. With Netflix's global platform, I believe our film will touch hearts far and wide, allowing Chamkila's inspiring tale to resonate with fans worldwide."

'Amar Singh Chamkila' is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from April 12.

