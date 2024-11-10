Diljit proudly says ‘Punjabi aa gaye Abu Dhabi’ during his Dil-Luminati Tour

Mumbai, Nov 10 Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh, who had a successful tour in India, mesmerised concert-goers in the Middle-East and was heard proudly saying “Punjabi aa gaye Abu Dhabi.”

Diljit took to Instagram, where he shared a glimpse of his performance in Abu Dhabi. Before starting, he said: “Punjabi aa gaye Abu Dhabi” and then crooned the number “Tu Mujhe Kabool” sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Mohammed Aziz from the 1992 movie “Khuda Gawah.”

He captioned the video: “Marhaba Abu Dhabi.”

“Khuda Gawah” is a 1992 Indian epic drama directed by Mukul S. Anand. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi in a double role, Nagarjuna, Shilpa Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, Kiran Kumar in pivotal roles.

In the film, Badshah Khan travels from Afghanistan to India to find the killer of Benazir's father so that he can impress her. He succeeds but soon finds himself framed for a murder and trapped in an Indian prison.

It was on Novmber 4, when Diljit departed from Jaipur after his concert was held on Sunday.

Diljit was seen wearing a red turban and black sweatshirt at the airport with Jaipur written in red on it.

“I have received a lot of love from Jaipur. I will never forget this love. Diljit in fact also shared a post on his X handle.

“Thank You So Much Jaipur. A lot of love and respect for everyone Thanks to @jaipur_police for Your Cooperation & Support DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24."

He shared pictures from his visit at City Palace Jaipur as well as from his concert Earlier on Sunday he also praised Jaipur city and said: "BEAUTIFUL PINK CITY JAIPUR RAJASTHAN… It was a Beautiful Experience Eating Dal Bati Churma is going to be a great pleasure this evening."

During his performance in Jaipur, Diljit expressed his love for the country and added “yeh pagdi hamari shaan hai.”

The singer-actor took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a reel from his team’s profile. In the video, Diljit was joined by a fan on stage, who was sporting a traditional Rajasthani turban.

Diljit was heard saying “Inki pagdi ke liye zor daar taaliya. Yeh pagdi hamari shaan hai. Yeh humari desh ki khoobsurati hai… (Please clap for his turban. The turban is our pride. This is the beauty of our country.)”

“Har do-teen chaar ghante baad humaari boli, khaana change hojata hai. Yeh humaari desh ki beauty hai. (In every two-three hours our language and food changes. This is the beauty of our country.)”

He then talked about his love for the country.

“Aur hum jaahan jaahan se hai – koi Jaipur se hai, Koi Gujarat se hai, Delhi se hai, Haryana se hai, Punjab se hai,-- Hum sab ko pyaar karte hai. Aur hum sab ke saath is desh ko pyaar karte hai. Marwariyo ke liye zor daar taaliyon. (And wherever we are from Jaipur, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana or Punjab – We love all. And together we love our country. Please clap for my Marwari brother.)”

