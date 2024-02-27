Diljit shares BTS moments from 'Crew' sets, says "Forget half Kylie, here's full Kareena Kapoor"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 : Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh knows best how to entertain his fans, especially with his hilarious content on Instagram.

The 'Raat Di Gedi' hitmaker on Monday dropped a reel featuring his candid moments spent on the sets of 'Crew'film, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

The highlight of the whole video is Diljit's voiceover in Punjabi.

As he shows the visuals of his shot with Kareena, Diljit's voiceover can be heard saying in Punjabi, "Adhi Kylie shado maharaj, aithey poori Kareena Kapoor" (Forget half Kylie, here's full Kareena Kapoor). He added, "Main te Kareena dungiyan gallan kar rahe haan, tusi dasso vi gallan kar rahe haan" (Me and Kareena are having a deep conversation, guess what we are talking about).

https://www.instagram.com/p/C30BoJ9rmCf/?hl=en

Diljit also received a surprise visit from the rapper Badshah, making it clear that the rapper would be lending his rap skills to one of the songs in the film. In the clip, he can also be seen interacting with choreographer Farah Khan and producer Rhea Kapoor.

He also posed for pictures with his fans.

"Kylie Shado... Ethey Poori KAREENA KAPOOR," he captioned the post.

Diljit's post has been flooded with likes and comments.

"Voiceover is lit," a social media user commented.

"Hahaha Diljit paaji tussi chaa gaye," another one wrote.

Speaking of 'Crew', it features Diljit in a special cameo. Kapil Sharma will also be seen in the film.

The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. The film will be hitting the theatres on March 29, 2024.

Earlier it was slated to release on March 22 but the makers have decided to push the film's release. 'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The movie marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor after the 2018 female buddy comedy 'Veere Di Wedding'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor