‘Dill Mill Gayye’ actor Karan Wahi on his first leg training session: ‘One step at a time’

Mumbai, Sep 20 Actor Karan Wahi, best known for ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ and ‘Baat Hamari Pakki Hai’, has shared a picture from his first-leg training session.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Karan, who has 3.3 million followers shared a mirror selfie from the gym.

Karan captioned the picture, “Its been almost 2 months to my knee injury. Here we are trying my first Leg training session. One step At A Time”.

In the picture, Karan was seen wearing a dark blue printed t-shirt with a pair of denim basketball shorts and white sneakers along with a printed cap. The 38-year-old actor was seen wearing a blue colored knee-cap on his right leg as well.

Meanwhile, Karan is best known for his roles as Ranveer in the teen drama series 'Remix', and Dr. Siddhant Modi in the medical youth show 'Dill Mill Gayye'. He has also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8', and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made in India'.

He has been a part of many renowned TV shows like 'Shraddha', 'Baat Hamari Pakki Hai', 'Teri Meri Love Stories', 'Kahani Hamari...Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki', and 'Channa Mereya'.

He has been the host for reality shows like 'India's Next Superstars', 'India Ke Mast Kalandar', 'The Voice', 'Dance India Dance 7', 'Indian Pro Music League', 'Dance India Dance Super Moms', 'Indian Idol Junior', 'Nach Baliye 5', 'Nach Baliye 6', and 'Indian Idol 7'.

He has also appeared in movies like 'Daawat-e-Ishq', and 'Hate Story 4'. Karan was seen in the web series-- 'I Don't Watch TV', 'Sacred Games', 'Hundred', 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2', and 'Half Love Half Arranged'.

Karan is currently seen as Virat in the legal drama 'Raisinghani VS Raisinghani', which weaves the lives of legal professionals, probing the intricacies of moral dilemmas and the challenge of choosing the right path over the easy one.

Along with Jennifer Winget and Karan, the show features Reem Sameer Shaikh, Sid Makar, Joy Sengupta, Simone Singh and Abhishek Saklani in pivotal roles. The show is currently streaming on Sony LIV.

