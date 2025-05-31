Dimple Jhangiani sheds light on her equation with Ekta Kapoor

Mumbai, May 31 May is extremely special for actress Dimple Jhangiani as it was this month when she started shooting for her debut show, "Kuchh Is Tara".

Speaking of this, Dimple shared, "I'm also very thankful for this month. As my life took a positive turn on 31st May. As I started shooting for the first time. I still remember I was very nervous in the beginning as it was my first day, and I was meeting actors whom I had seen on screen. And I was to play the titular role with so many senior actors. But everyone was so polite, welcoming, and humble. They helped me to find my comfort zone and gave me a lot of confidence. I performed so well without having any acting experience. I never did any acting workshop, everything I learned was from here on set."

Shedding light on her equation with producer Ektaa Kapoor, the actress shared that when she met her for the first time, she was literally shivering.

"As it was unbelievable for me. I was a teenager. She selected me from a small hoarding in which I was featured as a model. And when I entered her cabin, she was so kind and sweet. She made me so comfortable, such a grounded lady. I really had a great time working with her. I consider her my Guru, she changed my life for good. She helped me bring my dreams come true."

Dimple also revealed that Ektaa came to visit her when she delivered her daughter.

"And we continue to share the same warm relationship till date. I remember during February, the day I delivered my baby Shivona, she met me in hospital and she held my baby in her arms and gave her soo much of blessings. I felt so happy and I had tears in my eyes. It was one of the best moments in my life", she added.

Dimple is credited with being part of shows like "Amrit Manthan", "Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat", "Beintehaa, and "Meri Durga", to name a few.

