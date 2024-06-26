Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua to be seen soon in Bhojpuri movie 'Sankalp'

Patna, June 26 Following his election debacle in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, prominent Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua has returned to the film world. He will be soon seen in the film “Sankalp”, the shooting of which has been completed.

“Acting is my main work but time should also be taken out for society. I served on the orders of the public and now I will entertain them through films,” Nirahua said.

He said that the shooting of "Sankalp" is almost complete. “The film is excellent and I firmly believe that the audience will like it,” the actor said.

Talking about the story of "Sankalp", Nirahua said that the film is based on the struggling journey of a common man and his determination.

“I am in a lead role and playing the character of a young man who faces difficulties to fulfil his dreams. It is an inspirational movie for youngsters,” he said.

“Sankalp” will be released under the banner of Rajgharana Films Pvt. Ltd. The shooting of the film was completed at various locations. The makers of the film also claimed that it has good songs and music.

Aditya Kumar Jha, the producer of the film said that Nirahua has worked very hard along with the entire team and his acting is expected to impress the audience once again.

“Sankalp” has been directed by Ashok Tripathi, the music director is Om Ojha, the writer is Mohan Kumar Verma and the cinematographer is Sahil J. Ansari.

