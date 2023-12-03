Dinesh Phadnis of CID fame critical, on ventilator support

Actor Dinesh Phadnis, who played Fredericks in the long-running crime show CID, reportedly had a heart attack, post which he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. According to reports, Dinesh’s condition was slightly better on Saturday, compared to his ‘critical state’ on Friday night. Dinesh is in his late fifties. The actor is currently seeking treatment at Tunga Hospital in Mumbai. Dinesh became a household name for portraying the character Fredericks on CID and was a part of the show for almost 20 years.

CID, spearheaded by actor Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, went on air in 1998 and was one of the longest-running television shows in India. The series aired on Sony TV for 20 years. Apart from CID, Dinesh was also seen in the hit TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in a cameo role. He has also done small roles in a few films. Dinesh was seen in Hindi films, such as Sarfarosh and Super 30.. Dayanand Shetty, who played the role of Daya, in the popular television drama, gave an update about the actor's health and shared that his condition is improving.