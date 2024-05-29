Dino Morea’s summer fitness secrets: 60 pc weight training, 30 pc cardio, 4-5 litres of water a day

Mumbai, May 29 Actor Dino Morea, who was recently seen in the Malayalam film ‘Bandra’, has shared insights into his fitness regimen and how he powers through the terrible Mumbai summer which peaks in the month of May.

The actor told IANS that he focuses 50-60 per cent on weight training and mixes it up with sports to leverage the cardio.

He said: “My weight training is 3-4 days a week. For me, cardio is about playing a sport and that would be two days a week.”

Dino said that he focuses on maintaining the electrolyte balance in summer as the body tends to lose electrolytes during workouts. He told IANS: “For the summer, because it is really hot and humid, I make it a point to have more electrolytes because you tend to lose out on electrolytes when you workout. With regard to the diet, I’m fairly consistent with what I eat. My meals are home-cooked, lighter in nature and more vegetarian.”

Recently, the actor installed fitness stations in Mumbai at public places which people of the city can access free of cost. The actor described the initiative as a way of giving back to the city. Sharing the inspiration behind installing fitness stations, he said that he wanted people to have a place which they can access publicly and stay fit.

The actor told IANS: “Whenever I used to go for a walk or a run on the streets of Mumbai, because that’s the only space you have given the space crunch in the city, all one could do was run, skip or walk. The streets never really had anything for functional training. When you travel abroad, you see a lot of such stations in public places. I thought why not have something here as well.”

The actor came up with the design all by himself, sought permission, and raised money for it. “I went about designing, and tried to figure out how to get permission. Got the permission, I raised money, and set it up, all on my own, nothing from anybody else, and publicly free of cost,” he added.

Talking about hydration, Dino said: “Hydration is the most important thing along with electrolytes. I drink 4-5 litres of water a day. Take plain water, add a bit of Himalayan pink salt. It makes a huge difference.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor