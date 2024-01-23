Dipika Chikhlia shares unseen snaps with Kangana, Anupam Kher, Nitish Bharadwaj from Ram Temple

Mumbai, Jan 23 Actress Dipika Chikhlia, who along with other celebrities attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, shared some unseen photos with Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Nitish Bharadwaj, and Sunil Lahri.

The senior actress Dipika is best known for portraying Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’.

The epic show featured Arun Govil as Lord Ram, and Sunil as Lakshman.

Dipika, who is avid social media user, and enjoys 2.5 million followers on Instagram, shared a Reel video, wherein she can be seen posing with others stars amid the backdrop of the beautiful Ram Mandir.

The actress is wearing an orange coloured saree and opted for gold jewellery.

The video shows Dipika posing Nitish Bharadwaj, who is best known for his role as Lord Krishna in B R Chopra’s TV show ‘Mahabharat’.

Dipika is also posing with her ‘Ramayan’ co-star Sunil. There are happy pictures with Anupam Kher, Kangana, and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

The actress known for her work in ‘Vikram Betal’ captioned the video as: “Some pics… never seen anything larger than life as such”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony was completed amid blowing of conch shells and a helicopter showered flower petals on the temple.

On the work front, Dipika was last seen as Guru Maa in ‘Hindutva Chapter One-Main Hindu Hoon’.

