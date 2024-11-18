Dipika Chikhlia witnesses beauty of Brahmaputra River

Mumbai, Nov 18 Veteran actress Dipika Chikhlia, best known for her portrayal of Sita in the television series "Ramayan", recently took to social media to share her experience of visiting the Brahmaputra River.

In a short video, Dipika stood with the river flowing serenely behind her and expressed her delight at witnessing one of India’s most prominent waterways. On Monday, she posted a video on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “Assam Brahmaputra river #river#nature #assam.”

In the clip, Dipika can be heard saying, “Behind me is the Brahmaputra River. I was thrilled to see it! This river originates from Mansarovar and flows through China, Bangladesh, and Assam.”

The Brahmaputra River, known for its grandeur and cultural significance, originates in Tibet near the Mansarovar Lake. It traverses through China as the Yarlung Tsangpo River, enters India in Arunachal Pradesh, and flows through Assam before making its way into Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Dipika Chikhlia along with Arun Govil recently inaugurated the 91st Raas festival of Sri Sri Hari Mandir, Nalbari in Assam which began with a 13-day program.

Chikhlia rose to fame and became a popular household name in the late 80s for her portrayal of Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar's TV show "Ramayan". The actress made her film debut in 1983 with “Sun Meri Laila” opposite Raj Kiran and three Hindi films with Rajesh Khanna, which were “Rupaye Dus Karod”, “Ghar Ka Chiraag” and “Khudai.”

She appeared in the Malayalam film “Ithile Iniyum” Varu alongside Mammootty. In Kannada cinema, she delivered notable hits such as “Hosa Jeevana” with Shankar Nag and “Indrajith” with Ambareesh. Dipika delivered a Tamil hit, “Naangal” alongside Prabhu, and a Bengali blockbuster, “Asha O Bhalobasha” opposite Prosenjit Chatterjee.

In June of this year, Chikhlia made headlines after she shared her thoughts on Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film “Ramayana” while reflecting on her legendary portrayal of Sita. In an interview, the actress expressed her disillusionment with the continuous remaking of Ramayana, expressing that people shouldn't tamper with religious texts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor