Dipika Kakar Gets Emotional While Sharing Health Update, Reveals Blood Test Reports Amid Cancer Battle

Dipika Kakar , who is one of the popular actress on television is currently away from light, enjoying her family time. Sasural Simar Ka fame actress is open about her personal life. Earlier this year, Dipika revealed about her stage 2 liver cancer, she took proper treatment and went under surgery and was recovering. However, in recent vlogs Dipika revealed that she was not feeling well for while so she took a blood test.

Dipika revealed that she is taking medicines for her cancer and that heavy for her. While telling this Dipika got emotional and started crying. Her husband actor Shoaib, who is standing strong with her in this cancer battle consoled her and revealed, that fortunately all the test came back normal.

“There are days when I don’t feel well as I’m taking tablets that are very heavy. It feels heavy from within and because of the medicines and the diagnosis, there’s something to deal with every day. I motivate myself every day by saying that there are so many people praying for me and hence everything will be alright", Said Dipika.

On work front Dipika got fame from Colors Tv show Sasural Simar Ka, then she went to controversial show Bigg Boss season 12 and won the show. She was also part of couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and did a daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. She was last seen in Celebrity Master Chef.