Dipika Kakar Health Update: Actress Undergoes 14-Hour Liver Tumour Surgery; Shoaib Ibrahim Ask Fans To Pray

Dipika Kakar who is currently dealing with the stage 2 of liver cancer had her scheduled surgery on Tuesday. Husband Shoaib Ibrahim who is with her being a strongest support system informed their fans and everyone that he actress underwent 14-hour-long surgery.

Shoiab took Instagram and informed everyone that, "Hi everyone, Sorry I couldn't update you last night, it was a long surgery. She was in OT for 14 hrs. But Alhamdulillah, everything went well. Dipi is currently in the ICU She's in some pain, but she's stable and doing okay. Thank you all dil se for your love, prayers, and support it truly means a lot. I will update you all once she's out of the ICU. Thank you once again. Keep praying for her."

Few days back Dipika Kakar informed fans that she has been diagnosed with stage two liver cancer. Previously she had complained of pain in stomach and after scanning it was discovered that she has a tennis ball size tumor and for that she was admitted to hospital for surgery, but her surgery was postponed due to fever. After another set of scans it was revealed that she has stage two cancer.

Shoaib and Dipika Kakar have a two years old son Ruhaan, while talking about is reaction actor stated, he is very much clamed and behaving in a mature manner. During the vlog, Dipika mentioned that Ruhaan understands she isn't well. She explained that he visits her briefly a couple of times a day, seemingly aware of her condition, and that they are grateful for the support of their family.