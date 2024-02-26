Jhalak Dikhalaja Finale: Dipika Kakar Opens up About Shoaib Ibrahim's Losing Confidence In Acting and Lack of Recognition

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim form a powerful duo in the television industry, cherished by their fans. Despite their established status, both have faced significant struggles to reach the positions they hold today. Shoaib Ibrahim, a contestant on the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, stands among the top 5 participants. Prior to the grand finale, Dipika Kakar shared a video on YouTube, appealing to her fans to show their support for him.

In the video, Dipika Kakar shared Shoaib Ibrahim's struggles. She revealed how Shoaib lost confidence as an actor, showing a vulnerable side to their journey. Dipika mentioned that, thankfully, Shoaib found a special place in the hearts of his fans after starting his vlog channel. Towards the end, she expressed her and Shoaib's wish to see him participate in and emerge victorious in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Dipika expressed her hope for Shoaib to win Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, mentioning her own inability to win the show's eighth season.

Dipika Kakar was a part of Colors TV's popular show Sasural Simar Ka and has also won Bigg Boss. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum was Dipika's last serial before taking an acting break. In 2023, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed a baby boy named Ruhan.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 premiered on November 11, 2023, and is nearing its grand finale. The five semi-finalists are Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Sreerama Chandra, and Adrija Sinha. The judges for the show are Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan, and Malaika Arora. Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani present Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.Dhanjani