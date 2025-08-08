Dipika Kakar thanks her supporter for 'being the reason of my smile so many time'

Mumbai, Aug 8 Popular television actress Dipika Kakar, who is battling cancer at the moment, expressed her gratitude to her supporters for 'being the constant reason for her smile'.

Dipika celebrated her 40th birthday on August 6, and thanked her admirers for showering her with lovely wishes and blessings.

She took to her IG and dropped two black and white photos of herself smiling ear to ear and wrote, "Aaj ek baar phir dil se Thank you for being the reason of my smile so many time… jab jab aaplogon ne mere liye dua ki mujhe himmat di i smiled… And iss baar mera birthday special tha alag tha mere liye … mere parivaar ke liye…. And AAPLOG bhi uss ehsaas me shamil hue… itne saare msges itni saari wishes and itniii saari duayein … and again u guys made me SMILE with all the lovely wishes flowing in Thank You Once Again...Love U All."

Meanwhile, Dipika recently underwent surgery after being diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. The 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress is presently under recovery.

Sharing her health update through her vlog, Dipika revealed that she is improving every day now.

She added that her family is playing a crucial role in her healing journey. Dipika said that while she understands that earning money is very important, one must ensure giving time to their family members.

Talking about family love, Dipika's actor husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, wished his better half on her birthday with a heartfelt post.

He dropped a stunning couple photo of the lovebirds twinning in denim on social media, and penned, "Kya kahu main tumhe…Tum Maa ho, tum Biwi ho, tum mere Ghar ki roshni ho. In sab ke saath saath , TUM MERI HERO HO...Happy birthday Dipi bas yahi dua hai Allah zindagi lambi kare..khush rakhne ki zimmedari meri.. love you."

